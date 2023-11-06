New Poll Shows Where Trump, Biden Stand In Six Swing States

By Jason Hall

November 6, 2023

COMBO-US-VOTE-DEBATE
Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump reportedly has a considerable lead over President Joe Biden in five of the six key battleground states, according to a new poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

Trump reportedly leads Biden by a 52% to 41% margin in Nevada, a 49% to 44% margin in Georgia, a 49% to 44% margin in Arizona, a 48% to 43% margin in Michigan and a 48% to 44% margin in Pennsylvania. Biden reportedly has a 47% to 45% edge over Trump in Wisconsin.

The former president is currently the likeliest candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, holding a significant lead over several former political allies turned rivals in several polls. Trump was reported to have had a nearly 30-point lead over all other declared Republican presidential candidates in Iowa months ahead of the Iowa caucus, according to the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer released on October 30.

Two-thirds of likely GOP caucusgoers were reported to dismiss the charges against Trump, who initially had a more than 20-point lead in the first NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Selzer in August. Trump was reported to be the first choice among 43% of Republicans in October, an increase from 42% during the initial poll in August.

Selzer, who has been conducting Iowa polls for the past three decades, said "this is a good poll for Donald Trump," noting that Trump had "improved from August" despite his ongoing legal battles.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.