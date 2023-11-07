Andy Cohen Wants To Recruit This Kardashian For 'Real Housewives'

Andy Cohen has revealed which Kardashian he wants to recruit for the Real Housewives franchise. During a recent interview, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed that he wants Khloe Kardashian to join the franchise.

"She's funny," Cohen told E! News. "I just lead with the humor. I think she's the funniest of all of them." Khloe herself has publicly talked about getting involved in another reality television show. Earlier this year, the Good American founder joked about her and her "single" sisters going on the show to find new relationships. "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB," she joked before asking fans, "What do you think?" Some fans wrote back with some constructive advice. "Your voices are too distinctive I think! Do the circle⭕️!!!!!" one fan wrote, referring to the Netlifx reality competition show The Circle. Other fans are all for the Kardashians popping up on Love Is Blind. "I would watch this in a heartbeat," she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cohen revealed which Real Housewives show he would like Chrissy Teigen to join. "I always say Chrissy Teigen for Beverly Hills," he said. "Just because I think she's aspirational, she's funny, she's kooky. And she seems, at least on Twitter, to be a little feisty, so I think all that would lend itself."