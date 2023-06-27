Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Rumors Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Miley With Her
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence has addressed a rumor that her Hunger Games costar Liam Hemsworth cheated on his then-wife Miley Cyrus with her.
During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress played "Plead the Fifth" and was asked to respond to rumors about a "fling" she supposedly had with Hemsworth while he was with Miley. "I would love to," Lawrence said. "Not true. Total rumor. I mean we all know me and Liam kissed one time," she admitted but added that it "was years after they broke up." Cohen also brought up the speculation that Miley shaded her in the "Flowers" music video by wearing a gold dress, a color the Oscar winner wore to the Hunger Games premiere, and Lawrence denied that as well. "So I just assumed that was like, a coincidence," she said.
Jennifer Lawrence clarifying the ridiculous Miley Cyrus/ Liam Hemsworth cheating rumor. #WWHL #NoHardFeelings pic.twitter.com/owcd5p0hhS— Beatrice (@Beatrice78S) June 27, 2023
When Miley dropped the lead single "Flowers" from her latest album Endless Summer Vacation, the internet was full of theories and speculation. Before the song even dropped, fans began speculating that the self-love anthem was going to shade her brief marriage to Hemsworth, whom she met on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song. Not only was the song officially released on January 13th, which happens to be his birthday, but fans also clocked what may have been a subtle nod to a tense red-carpet moment between the former couple.
After fans heard the full song and watched the accompanying music video, they came up with more theories. Several fans noticed that the lyrics to the chorus correspond with Bruno Mars' 2012 hit "When I Was Your Man." Many fans believe that Liam once dedicated the popular love song to Miley. Although there's no way to confirm that, it's widely believed across the fanbase, and the couple did share a video of them dancing to a Bruno Mars song at their wedding reception.