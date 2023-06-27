Jennifer Lawrence has addressed a rumor that her Hunger Games costar Liam Hemsworth cheated on his then-wife Miley Cyrus with her.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress played "Plead the Fifth" and was asked to respond to rumors about a "fling" she supposedly had with Hemsworth while he was with Miley. "I would love to," Lawrence said. "Not true. Total rumor. I mean we all know me and Liam kissed one time," she admitted but added that it "was years after they broke up." Cohen also brought up the speculation that Miley shaded her in the "Flowers" music video by wearing a gold dress, a color the Oscar winner wore to the Hunger Games premiere, and Lawrence denied that as well. "So I just assumed that was like, a coincidence," she said.