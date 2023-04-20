Khloe Kardashian Wants Her & Her 'Single' Sisters To Go On 'Love Is Blind'

The post also came complete with some sweet photos of Khloe and Love Is Blind Season 3 contestant Alexa Lemieux. The two apparently met for the first time at a Good American event. "When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️," Khloe captioned the photos. Lemieux also popped up in the comments section to show some love to Khloe. "Wait did we just become best friends?!?" she wrote. "I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr🔥"

Following her split from Tristan Thompson, Khloe set the record straight on her relationship status in February while answering questions on Twitter. After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."

Khloe responded, "Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!"