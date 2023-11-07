Carson Wentz Signing With NFL Team: Report

Free agent former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (November 7).

"A full-circle QB moment: Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall I’m 2016 and Carson Wentz went No. 2 to the Eagles. Goff went to the Lions to replace Matthew Stafford, who replaced Goff in LA. And now Wentz will back up Stafford in LA," Schefter wrote.

Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders in February after just one season with the franchise. The veteran was acquired by Washington last offseason in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and went 2-5 during seven starts in 2022, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 172 of 276 passing.