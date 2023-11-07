Carson Wentz Signing With NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
November 7, 2023
Free agent former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (November 7).
"A full-circle QB moment: Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall I’m 2016 and Carson Wentz went No. 2 to the Eagles. Goff went to the Lions to replace Matthew Stafford, who replaced Goff in LA. And now Wentz will back up Stafford in LA," Schefter wrote.
Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders in February after just one season with the franchise. The veteran was acquired by Washington last offseason in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and went 2-5 during seven starts in 2022, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 172 of 276 passing.
Wentz experienced a right ring finger injury on October 17, 2022, that required surgery, which led to backup Taylor Heinicke taking over in his absence and rookie Sam Howell starting the team's final regular-season game. Wentz had two years left on his contract, which had no guaranteed money included and Washington will not be penalized against its salary cap for cutting the quarterback.
The former No. 2 overall pick spent one season in Indianapolis after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick. Wentz was selected as a Second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2017 during a career-season that was derailed by a torn ACL, having been replaced by eventual Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles during the Eagles' lone championship season.