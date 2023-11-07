Illinois Man 'Can't Stop Shaking' After Winning Huge Lottery Prize

One lucky Illinois lottery winner could not "stop shaking" after winning $1 million from a ticket that he scratched off on his way to work. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the anonymous individual won the top prize on a $2,000 Frenzy Multiplier ticket.

“It’s the craziest thing to ever happen to me - I still can’t stop shaking," the winner beamed. "My wife was just saying, ‘You’ve got to stop buying those things,’ so you can imagine how ecstatic I was to be able to tell her I won!”

The ecstatic winner, a construction worker of over 30 years, told Illinois Lottery officials that he was on his way to work when he revealed the million-dollar win and immediately turned his car around to tell his wife the good news.

“I was on my way to work when I realized my scratch-off ticket was a $1 million winner, and I pulled a U-turn in the middle of the road to go back home and tell my wife. When I showed my wife the winning ticket, she did a triple-take. She then asked me if she was dreaming, and I told her, ‘I hope not.’”

Umesh Patel, manager at Phillips 66 in Philo where the winning ticket was purchased, shared his excitement for the winner.

“The majority of our customers are local residents, so I can guarantee that if the winner walked into our store, we’d recognize him. We are so excited that the winner is from our little city.”

Patel's store will receive a large bonus just for being the store to sell the winning ticket. The store owner plans to share the bonus with his two devoted employees. As for the anonymous $1 million winner, he plans to set up a college fund for each of his children with money won from the ticket.