NSYNC Rank Their 5 Best Songs During 'Hot Ones' Reunion

*NSYNC is making the most of their reunion! On Thursday, September 21st, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick gathered for an interview on the popular YouTube talk show Hot Ones, which also marked the boyband's first official sit-down interview since reuniting on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards stage earlier this month.

After making it through a series of insanely hot chicken wings, the band was asked to rank their songs and reveal their "Mount Rushmore" of *NSYNC songs. However, the members were definitely going through it after sweating it out in the 20-minute-long interview. “I don’t even know what the f—k you just said," Fatone admitted after the host Sean Evans asked the fun question. They eventually got it together and debated amongst themselves to come up with a final list of the five best songs from their discography as well as a sixth "honorable mention." Bass listed off their choices: “I Thought She Knew,” “Bye Bye Bye,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “Drive Myself Crazy,” with the track “This I Promise You” being the honorable mention.