Megan Fox Opens Up About Miscarriage With Machine Gun Kelly
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 7, 2023
Megan Fox is opening up about having a miscarriage with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Tuesday, November 7th, the actress released her debut book of poetry Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which features two poems about the experience. Fox also continued to open up about the miscarriage during a sit-down interview with Good Morning America on release day.
"I’d never been through anything like that in my life. I have 3 kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” Fox said in the interview.
“It's not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir ... But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.”— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2023
Megan Fox talks to @kaynawhitworth about her new poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” pic.twitter.com/SkdTSpRi3Z
In the poetry book, Fox writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and writes, "maybe if you hadn't... maybe if i had..." per People. In another poem, she writes, "I will pay any price/ Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"
Elsewhere in her Good Morning America interview, Fox said about her book, “It's not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir ... But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.” In another interview, she revealed that she "didn’t even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read." When asked if she's nervous for people to read her work, Fox responded, "I’ve been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt. So nervous? No. I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public."