Megan Fox Opens Up About Miscarriage With Machine Gun Kelly

In the poetry book, Fox writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and writes, "maybe if you hadn't... maybe if i had..." per People. In another poem, she writes, "I will pay any price/ Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

Elsewhere in her Good Morning America interview, Fox said about her book, “It's not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir ... But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.” In another interview, she revealed that she "didn’t even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read." When asked if she's nervous for people to read her work, Fox responded, "I’ve been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt. So nervous? No. I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public."