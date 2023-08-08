Megan Fox Announces New Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 8, 2023
Megan Fox is releasing a book of poetry! On Tuesday, August 8th, the actress announced her new book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which will be out on November 7th. "i wrote a book 💔" she captioned the post, which included the book's cover and a statement about the forthcoming poems.
"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."
On the publisher's website, the Jennifer's Body star's book is described as follows: "Megan Fox showcases her wicked humor throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry. Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process."
The announcement post also got a shoutout from Machine Gun Kelly in the comments section. "proud of you 🔥" he wrote. Fans have been speculating that the couple broke up after but shut it down by attending the launch of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue and later in the night, packing on some PDA at the Skylight Essex Crossing while out with friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.