Megan Fox Announces New Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox is releasing a book of poetry! On Tuesday, August 8th, the actress announced her new book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which will be out on November 7th. "i wrote a book 💔" she captioned the post, which included the book's cover and a statement about the forthcoming poems.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote. "I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."