2024 Met Gala Theme Revealed: It 'Will Push The Boundaries'

The theme for next year's Met Gala has been revealed. On Wednesday, November 8th, Vogue published an article that revealed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" as the theme for the 2024 Met Gala.

The spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art entitled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion will feature 250 items from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, some of which have "very rarely" been seen in public. "This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty," the Met's Marina Kellen French Director and CEO, Max Hollein said.

Today's biggest stars will have "400 years of history" to draw upon for their looks next year as the exhibit will include pieces from 17th-century English Elizabethan-era to 21st-century designers like Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Connor Ives. Other designers in the exhibit include Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, and many more.

Giving more context on the theme, Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute explained that the exhibit will center around 50 historically significant and "aesthetically beautiful pieces" that are "far too fragile" to be worn again. "These are the ‘Sleeping Beauties’ of the title," he shared.

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on the first Monday in May which falls on May 6th next year. After the Gala, the exhibit will open to the public and run from May 10th to September 2nd, 2024.