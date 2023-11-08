Kim Kardashian Covers Herself In Crystals For Swarovski x SKIMS Event

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian covered herself in crystals this week to celebrate the opening of Swarovski's new Fifth Avenue flagship in New York and her SKIMS collab with the jewelry company.

On Tuesday night (November 7th), The Kardashians star hit the red carpet at the event covering her torso in nothing but a piece that covered her neck and chest with shards of sparkly crystals. She paired the top with a matching skirt which she placed over a pair of grey Swarovski x SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers. The new boxers, which are priced at $58, are currently sold out on the SKIMS website.

Check out photos of Kim's look below:

1 of 3
Swarovski Celebrates SKIMS Collaboration And Unveils NYC Flagship Store
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 3
Swarovski Celebrates SKIMS Collaboration And Unveils NYC Flagship Store
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 3
Swarovski Celebrates SKIMS Collaboration And Unveils NYC Flagship Store
Photo: Getty Images North America

Kim has been busy with partnerships and stealing the show with her daring outfits at events this fall. Just last weekend, she wore another eye-catching look while attending the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Before that, the 43-year-old businesswoman signed a deal to make Skims the official underwear brand of the NBA.

“I am incredibly proud of Skims partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture. Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive,” she shared in a statement per Variety.

You can also catch Kim on Hulu's The Kardashians. New episodes start streaming every Thursday.

