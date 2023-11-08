Kim Kardashian Covers Herself In Crystals For Swarovski x SKIMS Event

Kim Kardashian covered herself in crystals this week to celebrate the opening of Swarovski's new Fifth Avenue flagship in New York and her SKIMS collab with the jewelry company.

On Tuesday night (November 7th), The Kardashians star hit the red carpet at the event covering her torso in nothing but a piece that covered her neck and chest with shards of sparkly crystals. She paired the top with a matching skirt which she placed over a pair of grey Swarovski x SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers. The new boxers, which are priced at $58, are currently sold out on the SKIMS website.

Check out photos of Kim's look below: