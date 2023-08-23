Watch Kim Kardashian Impressively Jump Rope Using Daughter North's Braids

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are having fun on their joint TikTok account again! In their latest post, Kim jumps rope using North's super long braided hair. "Rapunzel Rapunzel jump through my hair," they wrote on top of the video which sees them having fun in a rainbow colored mirror room.

"When your hair could bused as a jump rope," the mother-daughter duo wrote on the video's caption. The video was captured while the two were vacationing in Tokyo. Their account, called Kim and North, has been showing off all of the cool sights and scenes North has been taking in while visiting Japan.