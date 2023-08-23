Watch Kim Kardashian Impressively Jump Rope Using Daughter North's Braids

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are having fun on their joint TikTok account again! In their latest post, Kim jumps rope using North's super long braided hair. "Rapunzel Rapunzel jump through my hair," they wrote on top of the video which sees them having fun in a rainbow colored mirror room.

"When your hair could bused as a jump rope," the mother-daughter duo wrote on the video's caption. The video was captured while the two were vacationing in Tokyo. Their account, called Kim and North, has been showing off all of the cool sights and scenes North has been taking in while visiting Japan.

@kimandnorth

When your hair could be used as a jump rope

♬ original sound - Kim and North

Kim and North's TikTok has gained over 16 million followers thanks to North's silly antics. For example, last year she gave her little sister Chicago a transformation makeover, taking on a past TikTok trend where you transform a family member by dressing them in your own clothes. "Turning my sister to me," she wrote in the caption. The short video features Chicago running out from behind a corner wearing a full Batgirl costume. She then returns wearing an outfit styled by her sister. The makeover included sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts with the Rolling Stones logo, and a black purse that almost hit the floor as the 4-year-old tried to wear it.

That wasn't North's first time giving a family member a makeover. Earlier in the year, North took to TikTok to show off the hilarious minion makeover she gave her mom. The budding artist turned Kim's face completely yellow before carefully adding black, round glasses and blue lipstick for the complete minion look that she dubbed "Mommy Minion."

