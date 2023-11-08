Panda Express Rolls Out 'Hottest Dish To Date'

Panda Express is "calling all spice lovers" with the addition of their hot new menu item, and you can try it for yourself on Wednesday (November 8)! According to a press release, the well-known restaurant chain introduced "Blazing Bourbon Chicken" to 50 select locations across the U.S. in partnership with Hot Ones™. The limited-time dish features "crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies all wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce alongside the signature Hot Ones™ Last Dab Apollo hot sauce." Sesame seeds are added to the dish before it's served to hungry customers.

For those unfamiliar, "Hot Ones" sauces were born through a popular YouTube series on First We Feast hosted by Sean Evans. Celebrities go on the series to face multiple levels of spicy hot wings to see if they can make it to the spiciest sauce at the very end. The "Last Dab Apollo hot sauce" featured on the new Panda Express chicken dish, is the hottest level of spice that the series offers. Guests often tear up or struggle to consume this sauce due to its extreme heat. For reference, the Last Dab Apollo hot sauce is the only sauce in the world to be made with the Apollo pepper. Heatonist gives the sauce an 11 out of 10 heat score.

Per the release, the Blazing Bourbon Chicken is Panda Express' "hottest dish to date" and is sure to spice up anyone's day! The new dish is currently available at 50 locations across the U.S. including stores in New York City, New York, Chicago, Illinois, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Los Angeles, California, San Diego, California and Seattle, Washington.

The Blazing Bourbon Chicken is only available at select locations until January 2, 2024.