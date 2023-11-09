Selena Gomez Makes Social Media Comeback After Announcing Break
By Sarah Tate
November 9, 2023
Selena Gomez has returned to social media more than one week after announcing she was taking a break.
The "Single Soon" singer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 8) to share some snaps from her visit to Moo's Craft Barbecue, a Los Angeles restaurant serving up Texas-style barbecue, per People. Being a Texas native herself, Gomez shared the love for eatery, hopping onto her Stories to show her leaning against a wooden cutting board on the front counter next to a set of knives. In another snap, she can be seen grinning happily and holding a platter loaded up with food as she stands between Moo's owners Andrew Munoz and Michelle Muñoz.
In a separate Story, Gomez also gave a shoutout to producer and musician Benny Blanco for his Open Wide debut cookbook, writing that "one of my favs [is] releasing a cook book."
The Rare Beauty's return to social media comes nearly two weeks after she announced she was taking a break from the platforms, something she has done several times over the years to focus on her mental health.
"I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that's going on in the world," she said in an emotional message shared to her Instagram Story. "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence for good."