Selena Gomez Makes Social Media Comeback After Announcing Break

Selena Gomez has returned to social media more than one week after announcing she was taking a break.

The "Single Soon" singer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 8) to share some snaps from her visit to Moo's Craft Barbecue, a Los Angeles restaurant serving up Texas-style barbecue, per People. Being a Texas native herself, Gomez shared the love for eatery, hopping onto her Stories to show her leaning against a wooden cutting board on the front counter next to a set of knives. In another snap, she can be seen grinning happily and holding a platter loaded up with food as she stands between Moo's owners Andrew Munoz and Michelle Muñoz.

In a separate Story, Gomez also gave a shoutout to producer and musician Benny Blanco for his Open Wide debut cookbook, writing that "one of my favs [is] releasing a cook book."