Travis Kelce Spotted Amid Taylor Swift Tour Rumors
By Jason Hall
November 10, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was spotted at a gala for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' foundation amid rumors that he was planning to attend the international leg Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' during the team's bye week.
A video shared online showed Kelce being congratulated for recently becoming the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver during an event hosted by Mahomes '15 and the Mahomies Foundation' Thursday (November 9) night. The All-Pro tight end's appearance came amid reports that he would reportedly attend Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Argentina this week, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Page Six exclusively on Wednesday (November 8).
Travis at Patrick Mahomes 15 and The Mahomies event in KC! @tkelce @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/EQJqZm6xDO— Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) November 10, 2023
“He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” the insider told Page Six.
Travis and the Chiefs will resume action in Week 12 in a matchup against his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles, also currently on a bye week, in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
Last month, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kelce, 34, planned to visit Swift, 33, on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour,' which is set to begin this week.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source said at the time. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
Last month, Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of recently re-acquired Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. shared multiple photos of herself and Hardman alongside Swift and Kelce after Kansas City's 31-17 win against the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, which included one photo of Swift kissing a smiling Kelce on his left cheek, the first time the singer was seen kissing the All-Pro tight end publicly. Multiple commenters acknowledged that Gordon's post "broke the internet" after it was shared.
Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands as the exited Arrowhead Stadium together and drove off in Kelce's Rolls Royce -- which was flanked by Swift's security team -- before celebrating the win at Kelce's Kansas City mansion, which reportedly included food catered by a popular local barbecue truck, the Daily Mail reported. Swift attended four of the Chiefs' last six games, all of which the team has won, but was absent from last week's upset loss to the Denver Broncos.
Swift and Kelce were previously seen holding hands as they left The Waverly Inn in the West Village on October 15, one night after both made surprise cameos on the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere and attended the show's overnight afterparty at Catch Steak together. The tight end was also spotted on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium to support his brother during the Eagles' game against the New York Jets earlier in the evening, which Swift reportedly didn't attend.
The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the 'SNL' afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday morning.
“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.
Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.
Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.
Last month, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer's initial appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.