Johnny Manziel Wants A-List Actor To Play Him In Biopic
By Jason Hall
November 13, 2023
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel said he wants actor Miles Teller to play him in a biopic.
"We've met a couple times in L.A. and stuff. It's been talked about before. So, we'll go Miles Teller. It's safe to say," Manziel said in a question and answer video with the Broadcast Boys.
Manziel's legendary run at Texas A&M and short-lived NFL career were recently chronicled in the Netflix documentary 'Untold: Johnny Football.' The 30-year-old was college football's most polarizing player during time with the Aggies, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, as well as being a consensus All-American and winning the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards and the Associated Press, Sporting News and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards, while leading A&M to an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) overall record -- which included an upset of eventual national champion Alabama -- in 2012.
Manziel was selected by the Browns at No. 22 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, but was limited to just eight starts in 14 appearances during his two-year NFL career, which coincided with numerous controversies and legal issues.
The Texas native has since played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018) and Montreal Alouettes (2018) of the Canadian Football League; the Memphis Express of the defunct Alliance of American Football; and the FCF Zappers (2021-present) of the Fan Controlled Football League, having won the league's People's Champion award in 2022.