Johnny Manziel Wants A-List Actor To Play Him In Biopic

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel said he wants actor Miles Teller to play him in a biopic.

"We've met a couple times in L.A. and stuff. It's been talked about before. So, we'll go Miles Teller. It's safe to say," Manziel said in a question and answer video with the Broadcast Boys.

Manziel's legendary run at Texas A&M and short-lived NFL career were recently chronicled in the Netflix documentary 'Untold: Johnny Football.' The 30-year-old was college football's most polarizing player during time with the Aggies, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, as well as being a consensus All-American and winning the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards and the Associated Press, Sporting News and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards, while leading A&M to an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) overall record -- which included an upset of eventual national champion Alabama -- in 2012.