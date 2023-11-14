AJ McLean is enjoying sobriety! This week the Backstreet Boys singer celebrated two years of sobriety and reflected on how it has changed his life. “[It’s been a] little over two years sober now, and life is just beautiful,” McLean told People. "Probably the biggest thing I've learned is authenticity, being my true, authentic self."

“I've had multiple conversations with my bandmates and the people that work with me when I'm not working, I've asked them all to call me Alex. That's my real name. AJ is a persona. AJ is a character,” he continued. “It doesn't define who I am, and I now feel like I'm getting this healthy balance of when I'm done on stage and I walk off. I'm a dad, I'm a husband, I'm a friend, I'm a brother. That's all that matters to me.” He went on to add that he's focused on “just trying to continue to grow in my true, authentic self."

McLean also reflected on wrapping up The DNA World Tour with the Backstreet Boys earlier this year. “April 20th of this year was 30 years together,” he said. “I feel it when I wake up in the morning. No, man, we've never stopped. Even when we lost a member for six years, when Kevin took a bit of a break to start a family and to do his own thing.”

“Our business is finicky, it's always upside down," he added. "Doesn't always go the way you want, but you have to stay unified, stay strong and lean on each other. We have to always be there for each other and just keep pressing forward. And after 30 years, we haven't killed each other yet — so that's a really good sign."

McLean also revealed there's something "huge" coming from the boy band in the distant future. “I can't say what, but I wish I could take full credit for it. It was actually my wife's idea and I've been planting the seed with my boys for seven years and they finally agreed," he teased. "So 2025 is going to be huge for Backstreet Boys. Very big."