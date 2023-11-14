'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Pens Emotional Tribute To Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc has shared a touching tribute to his longtime friend and Friends co-star Matthew Perry following Perry's tragic death last month.

LeBlanc took to his Instagram on Tuesday (November 14) to pen an emotional letter to Perry, sharing photos from the hit show and reflecting on what he called some of the best times of his life.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," he wrote, addressing Perry. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smiles when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."

Most of the photos LeBlanc shared of the pair were stills from the show where he and Perry starred as roommates and best friends Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing, including a couple pics of the pair hugging each other. The final photo he included in the post was a group hug with the entire main cast, including Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

LeBlanc concluded his heartfelt message with a sweet send-off, writing, "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love." He also added an inside joke between the pair, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."