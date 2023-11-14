Stefon Diggs' Brother Appears To Want Him Off Of The Bills

Stefon Diggs' brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, appears to want him off of the Buffalo Bills.

The younger Diggs, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL in September, wrote, "Man 14 gotta get up outta there," referring to his brother by his number, on his X account after the Bills' 24-22 upset loss to the Denver Broncos on 'Monday Night Football.' Stefon Diggs was limited to just three receptions for 34 yards on five total targets during the loss, which was the Bills' third in four games and dropped the team to 5-5.

Buffalo turned the ball over four times, which included quarterback Josh Allen throwing two interceptions -- adding to a league-worst 11 interceptions for the season -- and losing one fumble. Trevon's post adds to speculation of a potential rift between his brother and Allen over the team falling short of expectations.

Diggs was noticeably frustrated during the Bills' AFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January and absent from the team's mandatory minicamp, which was reported to be over his role in the Buffalo's offense.

Diggs has recorded 73 receptions for 868 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, but has been held under 100 yards in each of the last four games, as well as in three of the Bills' five losses. Buffalo will host the AFC East Division rival New York Jets on Sunday (November 19).