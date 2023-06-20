Reason For Tension Between Stefon Diggs, Bills Revealed

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' recent absence from mandatory minicamp reportedly stemmed from his frustration over his "role in the offense" and "voice in play-calling," an NFL source described as being "close to the Bills' locker room" told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

Volin acknowledged that Diggs appeared to be "visibly agitated at" quarterback Josh Allen during Buffalo's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round and stormed out of the locker room right after the game in January and the issue was still lingering during minicamp last week.

"The issues still hadn’t been resolved when the Bills reported for mandatory minicamp on Monday evening, as Diggs skipped Tuesday’s practice," Volin wrote.

Diggs was present at the team's minicamp practice last Wednesday (June 14) after his reported absence the previous day, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.