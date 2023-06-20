Reason For Tension Between Stefon Diggs, Bills Revealed
By Jason Hall
June 20, 2023
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' recent absence from mandatory minicamp reportedly stemmed from his frustration over his "role in the offense" and "voice in play-calling," an NFL source described as being "close to the Bills' locker room" told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.
Volin acknowledged that Diggs appeared to be "visibly agitated at" quarterback Josh Allen during Buffalo's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round and stormed out of the locker room right after the game in January and the issue was still lingering during minicamp last week.
"The issues still hadn’t been resolved when the Bills reported for mandatory minicamp on Monday evening, as Diggs skipped Tuesday’s practice," Volin wrote.
Diggs was present at the team's minicamp practice last Wednesday (June 14) after his reported absence the previous day, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is participating at today’s minicamp practice pic.twitter.com/qDkKGfzGQ6— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 14, 2023
Last Tuesday (June 13), Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, confirmed that the wide receiver arrived in Buffalo one day earlier, took his physical and met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane during that span, adding that he would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023
Bakari's confirmation came after McDermott had revealed that Diggs was the only player absent from the mandatory minicamp and said he was "very concerned" on Tuesday, via Getzenberg.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Stefon Diggs is not in attendance for mandatory minicamp. McDermott said he's "very concerned" that Diggs is not here.— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 13, 2023
Diggs is set to make $24.415 million in 2023, which includes a $22.745 million signing bonus as part of his restructured deal that was agreed upon in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
"A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn't really tradeable from Buffalo's end. An unusual situation," Pelissero tweeted.
Diggs recorded 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and a career-best 11 touchdowns in 2022, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year. The former Maryland standout was acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and set a single-season franchise record with 1,535 receiving yards which, along with 127 receptions, led all NFL players, during his first season in Buffalo.