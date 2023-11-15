Travis Kelce Discusses Meeting Taylor Swift's Dad; Awkward Viral Moment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed meeting Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, for the first time, as well as the awkward moment that took place during their viral video together over the weekend.

During the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast alongside his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis joked that he "might've persuaded" Scott into wearing a Chiefs lanyard "at dinner the night before when I met him" prior to the two being spotted in a VIP tent together at Taylor's 'Eras Tour' concert.

Travis also apologized for leaving Scott hanging when he reached out for a high-five after Taylor changed the lyrics to her song 'Karma' from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” Travis said. “Aw, man. I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event and so — sorry Mr. Swift.”

The viral video shows Kelce putting his hands on his face and smiling after being referenced by Swift as the crowd cheered before continuing dancing.