Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects On Aftermath Of Will Smith's Oscars Slap

"I would say wat it definitely did is that it accelerated what was already in the process," Jada replied. "It was in that moment that I knew I was like, "Oh nah we gon do this together. I'ma be by your side and I know that I'll never leave your side.' It's funny because in an emotional crisis I didn't blink. I didn't blink and that's when I knew deep down inside 'That's your guy!' There's no getting away from him. You been trying. you don't wanna go nowhere. Stop it!"



Will Smith apologized for slapping Rock during the awards show last year, but Rock wasn't too receptive to it. Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and her husband have been separated for seven years ahead of the release of her new book. Despite their romantic split, the Smiths have not legally filed for divorce and don't have plans to legally separate at this time. Will told the New York Times last month that the memoir "kind of woke him up."



See more clips from Jada Pinkett Smith's explosive interview with The Breakfast Club and watch the entire conversation below.