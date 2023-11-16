Taco Bell Offers Brand New Menu Item 'With A Twist'

By Logan DeLoye

November 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taco Bell continues to impress customers nationwide with its ever-evolving delicious menu, especially their latest addition! If you thought the popular fast food chain's Nacho Fries couldn't get any better, think again. According to USA Today, the restaurant rolled out its brand new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries on Thursday (November 16). This menu item features "golden, crispy Nacho Fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices and topped with seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and melted three-cheese blend," per Taco Bell's website.

You can purchase these loaded fries for $3.99 before add-ons for a limited time only at select locations nationwide. One serving of the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries contains 530 calories and 35 grams of fat. Additional facts can be found on the item's nutrition page.

In light of the holiday season, Taco Bell is running multiple app specials. On Tuesday, November 21, Taco Bell Rewards Members who order a Build Your Own Meal for four will get it delivered for free! Starting today, Door Dash Dass Pass members can get $5 off a $20 order when they order the brand new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.

If you just so happen to love the new and improved fries, you can purchase a "Nacho Fries Lover's Pass" for $10 a month that gets you "a regular order of Nacho Fries every day for 30 consecutive days." Interested individuals can sign up on the app through December 4.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.