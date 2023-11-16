Taco Bell Offers Brand New Menu Item 'With A Twist'

Taco Bell continues to impress customers nationwide with its ever-evolving delicious menu, especially their latest addition! If you thought the popular fast food chain's Nacho Fries couldn't get any better, think again. According to USA Today, the restaurant rolled out its brand new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries on Thursday (November 16). This menu item features "golden, crispy Nacho Fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices and topped with seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and melted three-cheese blend," per Taco Bell's website.

You can purchase these loaded fries for $3.99 before add-ons for a limited time only at select locations nationwide. One serving of the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries contains 530 calories and 35 grams of fat. Additional facts can be found on the item's nutrition page.