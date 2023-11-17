Drew Barrymore Reveals If She'll Ever Get Plastic Surgery

Drew Barrymore is sharing her personal thoughts on plastic surgery. In a recent interview, the Drew Barrymore Show host revealed that she hasn't had any work done yet and she's hoping she won't have to. "I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she told PEOPLE. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it."

Barrymore went on to explain the specific reason she's trying to avoid going under the knife. "I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she says. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

Elsewhere in the interview, the former actress also discussed the inevitability of aging. "It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing. Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging," Barrymore shared. "Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril," she says. "If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things — including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all."

Last month, Barrymore also gave an update on her love life, crediting Taylor Swift's public romance with Travis Kelce with inspiring her to start dating again. "I just want to say for me personally, I have been single for seven years. Happily seeing her on that first date, out there in the box with his family – I really had a very big Oprah ‘aha’ moment," she said. "It was like she just went on a date and it made me think I could just go out on a date."