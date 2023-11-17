Harry Styles' Mom Responds To Negative Comments About His Buzz Cut

Harry Styles' mom has something to say about fans who are upset that the singer recently shaved his hair off. On Friday, November 17th, Anne Twist took to her Instagram account to share a photo of Harry with his new buzz cut and send a direct message to any negative comments about it.

"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut," she wrote in the caption. "Sorry but I don’t get it."