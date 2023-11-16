Harry Styles Officially Debuts Buzz Cut While Launching New Fragrance

Last Thursday, November 10th, the internet lit up as TMZ shared photos of the Grammy winner showing off his new buzzed head while attending U2's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere with his girlfriend Taylor Russell. According to the gossip site, Styles and Russell were "hanging with a big group of friends, and everyone was having a great time -- even dancing in a circle toward the end of the night." However, fans were more interested in Styles' shocking hair change as this is the first time the singer has ever cut off all of his signature brown locks.

As for his love life, Styles and Russell were first spotted by fans in June and the dating rumors started when Styles attended the opening night of Russell's play The Effect at The National Theatre in London. The news of Styles and Russell came not too long after fans wondered if he had rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.