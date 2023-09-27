Harry Styles Spotted Holding Hands With New Girlfriend

Harry Styles has a new love interest in his life. Over the weekend, the Grammy winner was spotted holding hands with actress Taylor Russell while they were out on a coffee run in North London, according to People.

The two were first spotted by fans in June and the dating rumors started when Styles attended the opening night of Russell's play The Effect at The National Theatre in London. Following the performance, the two were seen hugging and talking with Styles' friend James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, who also attended the play.

The news of Styles and Russell comes not too long after fans wondered if he had rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Back in August, the singer was seen showing off a tattoo that reads "Olivia." Earlier this year, Styles also sparked romance rumors with model Emily Ratajkowski after the two were captured making out after one of his Love on Tour shows in Tokyo.

Their potential romance came months after Styles' highly publicized relationship with Wilde. The two parted ways last November due to "different priorities." In February, a source claimed that Harry was seeing someone new. "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia," the source told the Daily Mail. "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."

Aside from his love life, Styles wrapped up his massively successful second solo tour, Love on Tour, after nearly two years of traveling the world.