Meghan Markle Shares Family Holiday Traditions In Rare Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family are getting ready for the holidays! In a rare interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed what holiday traditions she looks forward to doing with her husband and their two children, 4-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet.

"We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it," Markle told E! News at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, November 16th. "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

Markle and Prince Harry have kept a relatively low profile in recent months but have been spotted out at a few public events, including Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour this summer. Last month, Kelly Rowland opened up about sitting next to Markle the singer's star-studded birthday show at SoFi Stadium on September 4th. "It was my first time meeting her," Rowland told Hello! this week. "It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk. I don't know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm."

In other Meghan Markle/Prince Harry news, the two may be making an appearance in a future episode of Hulu's The Kardashian. According to Page Six, Kris Jenner is working to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to appear in their hit Hulu show. "It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," an insider close to Jenner told Bella Magazine. "It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon.”