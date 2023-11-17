Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor's new holiday song "Wrap Me Up" is here and— as anything to do with Trainor is— it's super catchy! On Friday, November 17th, the duo teamed up to share the festive song after revealing the announcement earlier in the week.

"I've always wanted to do something with Meghan Trainor," Fallon said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He shared with the audience that he reached out to Trainor with the idea for a Christmas song and weeks later she had produced the holiday-themed love song. "This song is a bop!" Fallon raved. "This song is a banger. This song eats. This song slaps! The song's a Christmas banger!"