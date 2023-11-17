Meghan Trainor & Jimmy Fallon's Song 'Wrap Me Up' Is A 'Christmas Banger'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 17, 2023
Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor's new holiday song "Wrap Me Up" is here and— as anything to do with Trainor is— it's super catchy! On Friday, November 17th, the duo teamed up to share the festive song after revealing the announcement earlier in the week.
"I've always wanted to do something with Meghan Trainor," Fallon said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He shared with the audience that he reached out to Trainor with the idea for a Christmas song and weeks later she had produced the holiday-themed love song. "This song is a bop!" Fallon raved. "This song is a banger. This song eats. This song slaps! The song's a Christmas banger!"
"Come on, wrap me up (Wrap me up)/ In your arms this Christmas/ Wrap me up (Wrap me up)/ You don't need a wishlist," Trainor and Fallon sing on the track's chorus. "Wrap me up (Wrap me up)/ It’s like Christmas magic/ Wrap me up (Wrap me up)/ I'm the whole damn package."
To celebrate the release of the song, Trainor took to social media with her 2-year-old son Riley. While lip-syncing to an audio of the self-professed "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey, the two sat in front of a Christmas tree and held their arms up as they sang along to Carey singing, "I'm back!" Check it out below!