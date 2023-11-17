Watch Becky G Team Up With Eva Longoria & Diane Warren In 'The Fire Inside'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 17, 2023
Becky G is back with a music video for her song "The Fire Inside," written by 14-time Academy Award-nominated and Grammy, Emmy and two-time Golden Globe award winner and Honorary Oscar recipient Diane Warren.
Eva Longoria directs Becky G in the sweet music video, which dropped on Friday, November 17th, that features footage from her feature-length directorial debut film Flamin' Hot and the singer performing the song in the studio surrounded by her family and friends.
Warren also makes a cameo in the video. “I’ve known Diane for years, long before I ever got the job to direct Flamin’ Hot, and she’s always been adamant that she would write a song for my movie,” Longoria said in a press release. “She is a genius, and I was so lucky to receive such a kind offer. When I made the film, she was one of the first people to see it, and instantly had a vision for the perfect song to compliment Richard’s story."
She added, "To have a Chicana like Becky G help bring it to life and for me to join them on set for this video has been a dream come true.”
“This song and movie are so special to me and getting to work with two legends like Eva and Diane has been a dream come true. I hope this song and video inspire anyone to follow their dreams and believe that they can achieve anything with the fire inside of them,” said Becky G.
Warren added, “The Fire Inside is not only the theme song for Flamin’ Hot, it is also the theme song and anthem for anyone with the burning passion in their soul to make their dreams come true. When you have that fire inside nothing is impossible and nothing can stop you."