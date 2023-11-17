Watch Becky G Team Up With Eva Longoria & Diane Warren In 'The Fire Inside'

Becky G is back with a music video for her song "The Fire Inside," written by 14-time Academy Award-nominated and Grammy, Emmy and two-time Golden Globe award winner and Honorary Oscar recipient Diane Warren.

Eva Longoria directs Becky G in the sweet music video, which dropped on Friday, November 17th, that features footage from her feature-length directorial debut film Flamin' Hot and the singer performing the song in the studio surrounded by her family and friends.

Warren also makes a cameo in the video. “I’ve known Diane for years, long before I ever got the job to direct Flamin’ Hot, and she’s always been adamant that she would write a song for my movie,” Longoria said in a press release. “She is a genius, and I was so lucky to receive such a kind offer. When I made the film, she was one of the first people to see it, and instantly had a vision for the perfect song to compliment Richard’s story."