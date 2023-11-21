A$AP Rocky Will Face Trial In Assault Case After Critical Evidence Surfaces

The combined videos are the only pieces of visual evidence (so far) that gives the public a better understand of what happened when Rocky and Ephron met up on the night of November 6, 2021. Ephron, who is a former member of Rocky's rap collective, testified that their meeting went south after they got into a physical altercation that escalated after Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on him. Then Rocky allegedly fired several shots at Ephron which reportedly grazed his hand.



LAPD Detective Frank Flores testified that the weapon at the center of the incident was not found at the scene or anywhere else. Bodycam footage from the officers on the scene was also played during the hearing. None of the seven officers found anything. However, two days later, Ephron filed the police report and provided two shell casings he found an hour after the shooting occured. The shell casings didn't have any useful fingerprints on them.



A$AP Rocky was arrested for the shooting last April and was formally charged four months later. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm. According to TMZ, his arraignment will happen on January 8, 2024. See what his lawyer Jose Tacopina had to say about the looming trial below.