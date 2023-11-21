A$AP Rocky Will Face Trial In Assault Case After Critical Evidence Surfaces
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2023
A$AP Rocky will go to trial to face charges of assault with a firearm after some shocking evidence was presented in court.
On Monday, November 20, the 35-year-old artist appeared at a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. During the hearing, prosecutors played surveillance video from the night in question which appears to show Rocky holding a gun after he allegedly fired multiple shots at Terell Ephron formerly known as A$AP Relli. The angle of the video doesn't show the actual shots being fired at Ephron, but it does show Rocky with a gun in his hand.
The combined videos are the only pieces of visual evidence (so far) that gives the public a better understand of what happened when Rocky and Ephron met up on the night of November 6, 2021. Ephron, who is a former member of Rocky's rap collective, testified that their meeting went south after they got into a physical altercation that escalated after Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on him. Then Rocky allegedly fired several shots at Ephron which reportedly grazed his hand.
LAPD Detective Frank Flores testified that the weapon at the center of the incident was not found at the scene or anywhere else. Bodycam footage from the officers on the scene was also played during the hearing. None of the seven officers found anything. However, two days later, Ephron filed the police report and provided two shell casings he found an hour after the shooting occured. The shell casings didn't have any useful fingerprints on them.
A$AP Rocky was arrested for the shooting last April and was formally charged four months later. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm. According to TMZ, his arraignment will happen on January 8, 2024. See what his lawyer Jose Tacopina had to say about the looming trial below.