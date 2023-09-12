A$AP Rocky Faces Lawsuit From A$AP Relli For Alleged Defamation

"This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly," Tacopina told TMZ. "I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet. This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them."



Relli's new defamation lawsuit comes over nine months after he and Rocky's legal teams reportedly decided to pause litigation on his other civil lawsuit until the end of their criminal case, which is still ongoing. Relli, who was born Terell Ephron, alleged that Rocky shot at him and injured his hand during an alleged confrontation in West Hollywood in 2021. After Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges, Relli sued him for unspecified damages for pain, suffering and the medical bills he accrued during his recovery. That's when Tacopina's media tour began.



"Rocky didn't commit a crime," Tacopina previously told TMZ. "It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."



Relli claims that he's received death threats since the case began, and is suing for unspecified damages.