Adele Reportedly Confirms Marriage To Rich Paul At Comedy Show

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Adele reportedly confirmed her marriage to her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul. According to Page Six, the Grammy winner recently attended Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles over the weekend. Two different fans who also attended the show informed celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that Adele mentioned getting married during the show.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” one fan wrote to Deuxmoi per Page Six. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.'”

Another fan recalled, "When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended." They went on, “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they’re best friends.”

According to the outlet, a third fan shared the same story on Twitter. "She was at a comedy show in LA and he asked if anyone got married recently and she said ‘I did,'" the fan wrote alongside a screenshot of their messages.

The marriage rumors have been around for over a year but Adele really convinced fans that she secretly married Rich Paul after calling him her "husband" when a fan asked the singer for her hand in marriage. While promoting his new memoir, Paul has also refused to give a direct answer when asked if they are married.

Adele
