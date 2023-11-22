Is A Camila Cabello & Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration In The Works?
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo have been hanging out and fans are hoping that it means a collaboration is in the works. This week, Camila took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie of her and Rodrigo. She tagged her in the photo and added a bunch of cat/kissy face emojis.
The selfie comes not too long after Cabello confirmed that she's busy finishing up her new album. Towards the end of October, the singer changed her profile photo on social media and shared a new post that featured photos of her in the studio working with music producers Jasper Harris, Bart Schoudel, and Spanish musician and singer El Guincho.
Cabello first teased her new album this summer. The first update came in a vacation Instagram post. "tiene razón, esta bien cabron. 😍 te amo PR," she captioned the post before sharing an exciting update about her fourth studio album. "ahora back to the studio qué hay un album que terminar." The casual announcement that she's finishing her new album came after she sparked rumors that she's been working on a collaboration with fellow pop star Selena Gomez. Earlier this year, Gomez shared an Instagram post full of personal photos, one of which included her hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony member at Universal Studios. Cabello took to the comments section to share a sweet, "I love u," on the post. Cabello further teased fans by tagging the Grammy-winning producer Schoudel in the comments section. Schoudel worked with Gomez on her latest song, "My Mind & Me."
Camila's new album will follow Familia which dropped in April 2022.