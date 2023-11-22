Is A Camila Cabello & Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration In The Works?

Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo have been hanging out and fans are hoping that it means a collaboration is in the works. This week, Camila took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie of her and Rodrigo. She tagged her in the photo and added a bunch of cat/kissy face emojis.

The selfie comes not too long after Cabello confirmed that she's busy finishing up her new album. Towards the end of October, the singer changed her profile photo on social media and shared a new post that featured photos of her in the studio working with music producers Jasper Harris, Bart Schoudel, and Spanish musician and singer El Guincho.