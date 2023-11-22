Is Machine Gun Kelly Changing His Name?
By Logan DeLoye
November 22, 2023
Is Machine Gun Kelly changing his name?
That seems to be the question on everyone's mind after a few social posts with little context were shared on social media earlier this week. According to Entertainment Weekly, the artist has NOT officially dropped the "Gun Kelly" in his name despite speculation from fans.
Suspicions of a name change arose after MGK (aka Colson Baker) asked photographers to refer to him as "Machine" as he walked the red carpet for the annual GQ Men of the Year party this year. Fans took note of the request, sharing their curious conjectures on social media. Kelly played into the narrative by posting a few photos to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram with the caption, "Machine."
🗣️ "machine" pic.twitter.com/ujPN5V2vzI— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 18, 2023
In 2022, the "blonde don" recognized a sign held by fans at one of his concerts that read: "Change your name." Comedy duo Chad and JT brought the sign to the concert in hopes that MGK would see it and drop the "Machine Gun" from his name. Video footage shows the exact moment that MGK noticed the sign.
"I don't get what that sign means," the artist explained, to which the duo replied, "We want you to change your name. We want you to take out the Machine Gun so we don't glorify machine guns." Despite the entire audience chanting "change it, change it" in response, nothing occurred within the last year that illuded a possible name change until now.