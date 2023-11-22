Is Machine Gun Kelly changing his name?

That seems to be the question on everyone's mind after a few social posts with little context were shared on social media earlier this week. According to Entertainment Weekly, the artist has NOT officially dropped the "Gun Kelly" in his name despite speculation from fans.

Suspicions of a name change arose after MGK (aka Colson Baker) asked photographers to refer to him as "Machine" as he walked the red carpet for the annual GQ Men of the Year party this year. Fans took note of the request, sharing their curious conjectures on social media. Kelly played into the narrative by posting a few photos to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram with the caption, "Machine."