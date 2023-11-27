Jennifer Lopez Reveals A Film Will Accompany 'This Is Me...Now' Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 27, 2023
After a year of waiting, Jennifer Lopez finally revealed the release date for her new album This Is Me... Now. On Monday morning (November 27th), the singer informed fans that not only will they be getting new music soon, but a film inspired by the music on the album.
This Is Me... Now and This Is Me... Now: The Film will both drop on February 16th, 2024. "Hear it. See it. Live it," JLo wrote on Sunday, November 26th, to tease today's announcement. The teaser video also came with a note from the singer that read, "This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love."
To hold fans over until February, JLo will be releasing the first single from the album called, "Can't Get Enough." The song will drop on January 10th, 2024, about a month before This Is Me...Now will be available.
"This is Me…Now: The Film is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JLo," a press release read. "A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life." They added, "Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream."
In November 2022, Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album This Is Me... Then by announcing the release of the follow-up album.