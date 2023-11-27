Jennifer Lopez Reveals A Film Will Accompany 'This Is Me...Now' Album

After a year of waiting, Jennifer Lopez finally revealed the release date for her new album This Is Me... Now. On Monday morning (November 27th), the singer informed fans that not only will they be getting new music soon, but a film inspired by the music on the album.

This Is Me... Now and This Is Me... Now: The Film will both drop on February 16th, 2024. "Hear it. See it. Live it," JLo wrote on Sunday, November 26th, to tease today's announcement. The teaser video also came with a note from the singer that read, "This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love."