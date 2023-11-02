Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her connection with her husband Ben Affleck. During a recent interview with Vogue, the star opened up about how the actor makes her feel. “I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she told the magazine. “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today. Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

Last month, JLo also opened up about a time when she didn't feel as comfortable in herself. While presenting her friend and trainer Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award she revealed how Anderson helped her feel comfortable in her own body after giving birth to twins Max and Emme in 2008. “I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," JLo said per E! News. "And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

"I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth," Lopez continued. "She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before."