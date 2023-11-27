Panthers Make Surprising Decision On Head Coach Frank Reich's Future

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly fired head coach Frank Reich before the conclusion of his first season with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (November 27).

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will reportedly take over as interim head coach while former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell "moves to special advisor working with the offense," according to Rapoport. The Panthers dropped to 1-10 following Sunday's (November 26) loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

"Chris Tabor has experience, having previously served as an interim head coach with the #Bears. Meanwhile, as development of QB Bryce Young comes into focus, Caldwell will be key working with OC Thomas Brown to help the offense. After a rough game, with plenty of in-game mismanagement, Reich is out," Rapoport wrote on his X account Monday morning.