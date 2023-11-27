Panthers Make Surprising Decision On Head Coach Frank Reich's Future
By Jason Hall
November 27, 2023
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly fired head coach Frank Reich before the conclusion of his first season with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (November 27).
Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will reportedly take over as interim head coach while former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell "moves to special advisor working with the offense," according to Rapoport. The Panthers dropped to 1-10 following Sunday's (November 26) loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
"Chris Tabor has experience, having previously served as an interim head coach with the #Bears. Meanwhile, as development of QB Bryce Young comes into focus, Caldwell will be key working with OC Thomas Brown to help the offense. After a rough game, with plenty of in-game mismanagement, Reich is out," Rapoport wrote on his X account Monday morning.
Chris Tabor has experience, having previously served as an interim head coach with the #Bears. Meanwhile, as development of QB Bryce Young comes into focus, Caldwell will be key working with OC Thomas Brown to help the offense. After a rough game, with plenty of in-game… https://t.co/Fw00n50G5T— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023
Reich, 61, who was the Panthers' first quarterback during the team's inaugural season in 1995, has now been fired as an NFL coach twice in a 12-month span, having been let go by the Indianapolis Colts in November 2022.
Reich has a head coaching record of 41-43-1 during his six seasons as a head coach, which included leading the Colts to playoff appearances during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.