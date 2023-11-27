Paul Stanley On Recent Health Scare: 'I Was Wondering If It Was My Time'

KISS's Paul Stanley had a serious case of the flu last week, leading to the cancellation of multiple “End of the Road” farewell tour shows.

According to Consequence of Sound, the 71-year-old rock legend returned to the stage on Saturday (November 25) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after apologizing to fans for canceling concerts in Ottawa, Ontario (November 21), Toronto, Ontario (November 22), and Knoxville, Tennessee (November 24). The KISS co-founder explained the severe toll that the virus took on his health during a pre-show soundcheck Q&A session in Indianapolis last weekend. The pain was so severe that Stanley wasn't sure he'd make it through alive.

“I’ve done shows with cracked ribs, I’ve done shows with a 102 [degree] fever. I was wondering if it was my time.”