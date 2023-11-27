Paul Stanley On Recent Health Scare: 'I Was Wondering If It Was My Time'
By Logan DeLoye
November 27, 2023
KISS's Paul Stanley had a serious case of the flu last week, leading to the cancellation of multiple “End of the Road” farewell tour shows.
According to Consequence of Sound, the 71-year-old rock legend returned to the stage on Saturday (November 25) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after apologizing to fans for canceling concerts in Ottawa, Ontario (November 21), Toronto, Ontario (November 22), and Knoxville, Tennessee (November 24). The KISS co-founder explained the severe toll that the virus took on his health during a pre-show soundcheck Q&A session in Indianapolis last weekend. The pain was so severe that Stanley wasn't sure he'd make it through alive.
“I’ve done shows with cracked ribs, I’ve done shows with a 102 [degree] fever. I was wondering if it was my time.”
Consequence of Sound mentioned that Stanley appears to be "on the mend" now, and thankfully so, as this is a very big week for the Rock N Roll Hall of Famers. KISS will perform their "final show ever" on Saturday, December 2 at Madison Square Garden. While this might be the "End of the Road" for the band's touring career, it is certainly not the last the world will see of the band!
During a recent interview with 519 Magazine, bassist and co-lead singer Gene Simmons assured fans that KISS would continue to "Rock and Roll All Nite" on cruises, cartoons, and more!
“The KISS show will live on in different ways. Yes, that’s being planned. There will also be four to ten different traveling shows. So, you’ll be able to be in Japan and have Japanese actors, and musicians being us, and at the same time you could go to Vegas or New York or London.”
Last week's canceled tour dates are not expected to be rescheduled as the KISS Army gears up for the band's final performances.