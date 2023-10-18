Charli XCX Defends Sam Smith From Recent 'Hateful Comments Online'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 18, 2023
Charli XCX and Sam Smith are getting ready to drop their new collaboration this week but the former mentioned pop star sent a message about the backlash it's caused. Ahead of their joint single, "In the City," dropping on Thursday, October 19th, Charli XCX took to TikTok to share a video of her calling out hateful comments and praising Smtih for being able to drown out the noise.
“Hi everyone. I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith, and the experience has been really interesting,” Charli said in a video shot outside. “Never in my life have I seen someone receive so many hateful comments online. It’s been really disheartening.” The singer continued, "At the same time, I am so proud of Sam’s ability to withstand that because I know I certainly couldn’t withstand it. So, I want to say: Sam, I love you, I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength."
Smith hasn't addressed any of the hateful comments but they did share a video in which they lip-synced to the new song and strutted down an alley. "I knew the night that I met you/ Underneath the New York City lights/ Baby, don’t matter what I do/ There’s an angel standing by my side," they sang in the snippet of the forthcoming track.
"In the City," will be Charli XCX's latest release following her song "Speed Drive" for the Barbie movie soundtrack. As for Smith, they're currently in Manila as they finish the last set of dates for their Gloria World Tour.