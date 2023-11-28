Jennifer Lawrence Responds To Plastic Surgery Speculation

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her feelings about aging. In a new conversation with The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner for Interview, the actress also reacted to speculation that she's recently had plastic surgery.

"It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," the No Hard Feelings actress explained. "I’m like, 'I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.'"

When Jenner told Lawrence that she's "been looking amazing," Jenner added, "Well, apparently I've had full plastic surgery." The makeup mogul went on to assure the actress, "No, I've been seeing the pictures. It doesn't look like that."

"But yeah, it is amazing what makeup can do," Jenner added before sharing her own journey with makeup and addressing her own plastic surgery speculation in the press. "I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently," she said. "I have contour on. I’m like, “How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?” I’m like, 'What are we talking about?'"

Lawrence concurred, "I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, “I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.” Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"