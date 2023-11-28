Kylie Jenner has opened up about what went down with her and her friend Jordyn Woods following the 2019 Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. While fans assumed that the two friends cut ties and recently rekindled their relationship, Kylie revealed that wasn't entirely true.

During her recent conversation with actress Jennifer Lawrence for Interview, Kylie shared, "Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore."

This summer, the media assumed the two had reunited after not being friends for four years but, as Kylie explained, it was merely their first time hanging out together in public. In July, the internet lit up when photos obtained by the Daily Mail, showed Jenner and Woods getting dinner at a sushi restaurant and left in the same car.

Back in February 2019, Jenner was reported to have cut ties with her longtime best friend after she admitted to kissing Thompson at a house party during an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out,” Woods said. “I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Thompson actually apologized to Kylie for the scandal. "I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life," Thompson told Jenner. "You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."