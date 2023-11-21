Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Reacts To Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage

Jennifer Lawrence suffered a small wardrobe malfunction at a recent public event and of course, she had the best reaction. While speaking at a podium at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday lighting ceremony in New York on Monday night (November 20th), the actress' belt popped off and fell onto the ground.

In a video shared by Women's Wear Daily on Instagram, the Hunger Games star gasps and raises her hands to her face in shock. "I'm so sorry, that was so loud!" she said into the mic with her hands still over her face. "My belt popped off!" After acknowledging the wardrobe malfunction, Lawrence went on with her speech and unveiled the Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior 'Carousel of Dreams' 2023 holiday window displays.