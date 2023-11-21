Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Reacts To Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 21, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence suffered a small wardrobe malfunction at a recent public event and of course, she had the best reaction. While speaking at a podium at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday lighting ceremony in New York on Monday night (November 20th), the actress' belt popped off and fell onto the ground.
In a video shared by Women's Wear Daily on Instagram, the Hunger Games star gasps and raises her hands to her face in shock. "I'm so sorry, that was so loud!" she said into the mic with her hands still over her face. "My belt popped off!" After acknowledging the wardrobe malfunction, Lawrence went on with her speech and unveiled the Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior 'Carousel of Dreams' 2023 holiday window displays.
Aside from starring in films like No Hard Feelings, Lawrence has also been busy in her personal life. The actress and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cy, in February. In her October 2022 Vogue cover story she opened up about some of her fears surrounding motherhood.
"It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody," she said. "If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving."