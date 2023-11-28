Paris Hilton Reveals How She's Settling In With Newborn Daughter London

Paris Hilton surprised fans over the holiday last week when she revealed that she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed a second child, her newborn daughter named London! Now, Hilton is opening up about her life as a mother of two. "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" Paris told People. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

Hilton and Reum welcomed their first child, Phoenix Barron, in January. She went on to add that they, "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents."

"I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time. Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it's such a magical experience. I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family," she gushed.

Paris is also excited about "having my sister, my brother and all their kids come over. It’s the next generation of cousins, and it's just great to watch them all grow up together. I'm looking forward to those moments so much. The holidays have always been special to me, but now they're even more special now that I have a family to share it with."

In addition to her growing family, Paris is also getting ready for a new season of her reality show Paris In Love. "I'm just excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom," she explained. "You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking."