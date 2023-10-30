Paris Hilton is making sure her son's first Halloween will be a special one. During a recent interview, the socialite revealed that she was 20 different costumes for her son, Phoenix Barron. "Usually I'm preparing my costumes, but I've already bought Phoenix probably 20 different costumes," Hilton told People. "He's been my focus."

"I cannot wait to dress him up in these costumes, it's going to be so cute," she continued. "I'm focusing on making it a special thing for our little baby boy." Paris also shared that some of the costumes include Elmo, Cookie Monster, Mickey Mouse, and Winnie the Pooh. She also has other outfits planned including a unicorn, astronaut, alien, and a pumpkin.

She's also looking forward to having a group costume with baby Phoenix and her husband Carter Reum. "And I'm excited to do family costumes as well, so I've been trying to think of cute family ideas so that Carter, Phoenix and I could dress up together," she shared.

The iconic businesswoman surprised fans when she revealed that she had welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum early this year. The happy couple tied the knot in November 2021 and welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 17, Hilton revealed that Phoenix had said his first word. When the late-night host Jimmy Fallon asked whether his first word was "mama," she said, "No, it was 'yas' ... Yas, wonder who he got that from."