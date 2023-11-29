Britney Spears Shares Rare Update About Her Brother Bryan
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 29, 2023
Britney Spears is opening up about her relationship with her older brother Bryan Spears. This week, the pop star took to Instagram to share a photo of her brother working in a bright green jumpsuit and hard hat with a headlamp.
"My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !!" she said in the sweet caption. As with any sibling relationship, she couldn't help but poke some fun at him. "Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though 😂😂😂🧐🙄 !!!"
It seems the two have gone on to mend their relationship after Britney made headlines for not inviting him to her wedding to her now ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2022. “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???” Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a jack and coke for 4 years … what ???”
Britney also wrote about Bryan in her best-selling memoir The Woman In Me, which hit shelves in October. She recalled being very close to her brother as a child and discussed an ATV accident he was injured by which made them even closer. "The accident made me much closer to my brother,” she wrote in the book per Us Weekly. “Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain.”
The pop star's memoir was so successful that rumors have been flying around that big production companies were gunning to adapt it into a film. One of those companies belongs to actress Margot Robbie, but she recently shut down the rumors that she'll be playing Britney on the big screen.