Britney Spears Shares Rare Update About Her Brother Bryan

It seems the two have gone on to mend their relationship after Britney made headlines for not inviting him to her wedding to her now ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2022. “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???” Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a jack and coke for 4 years … what ???”

Britney also wrote about Bryan in her best-selling memoir The Woman In Me, which hit shelves in October. She recalled being very close to her brother as a child and discussed an ATV accident he was injured by which made them even closer. "The accident made me much closer to my brother,” she wrote in the book per Us Weekly. “Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain.”

The pop star's memoir was so successful that rumors have been flying around that big production companies were gunning to adapt it into a film. One of those companies belongs to actress Margot Robbie, but she recently shut down the rumors that she'll be playing Britney on the big screen.