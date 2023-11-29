Margot Robbie Reacts To Rumors She's Playing Britney Spears In New Movie

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie recently reacted to the rumors that she's looking to play Britney Spears in a film adaptation of the pop star's best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. According to AP Entertainment, Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, was one of several interested in adapting the memoir.

While attending the 2023 Variety Power of Women Los Angeles event, the Barbie actress was asked if the rumors were true and Robbie set the record straight. "No," she laughed. "Not true. Love Britney, though! Love Britney." She went on to deny the rumors to other outlets telling Access Hollywood that she was "just hearing that tonight. It's not true."

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that "multiple sources" suggested that Robbie's production company as well as Reese Witherpsoon's Hello Sunshine and Brad Pitt's Plan B were all interested in adapting Spears' recently released book.

Spears' memoir hit shelves in October and made headlines for several bombshells about her career and past relationship with Justin Timberlake. After revealing that Timberlake pressured her to get an abortion when she became pregnant with their child and later dumped her over a two-word text, the internet promptly turned on the *NSYNC singer. In a later TMZ interview, Timberlake's bandmate Lance Bass came to his defense telling fans, "Everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness Britney did, so let’s take a note from her.”

As for Robbie, her production company recently produced the new black comedy Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

Britney Spears
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.