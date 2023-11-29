Margot Robbie Reacts To Rumors She's Playing Britney Spears In New Movie

Margot Robbie recently reacted to the rumors that she's looking to play Britney Spears in a film adaptation of the pop star's best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. According to AP Entertainment, Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, was one of several interested in adapting the memoir.

While attending the 2023 Variety Power of Women Los Angeles event, the Barbie actress was asked if the rumors were true and Robbie set the record straight. "No," she laughed. "Not true. Love Britney, though! Love Britney." She went on to deny the rumors to other outlets telling Access Hollywood that she was "just hearing that tonight. It's not true."