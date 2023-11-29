Margot Robbie Reacts To Rumors She's Playing Britney Spears In New Movie
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 29, 2023
Margot Robbie recently reacted to the rumors that she's looking to play Britney Spears in a film adaptation of the pop star's best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. According to AP Entertainment, Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, was one of several interested in adapting the memoir.
While attending the 2023 Variety Power of Women Los Angeles event, the Barbie actress was asked if the rumors were true and Robbie set the record straight. "No," she laughed. "Not true. Love Britney, though! Love Britney." She went on to deny the rumors to other outlets telling Access Hollywood that she was "just hearing that tonight. It's not true."
Margot Robbie sets the record straight on playing Britney Spears in a movie. Recent reports suggested that Robbie's production company was one of several interested in the pop star's memoir. pic.twitter.com/DpTjOT8OqG— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 28, 2023
Earlier this month, Page Six reported that "multiple sources" suggested that Robbie's production company as well as Reese Witherpsoon's Hello Sunshine and Brad Pitt's Plan B were all interested in adapting Spears' recently released book.
Spears' memoir hit shelves in October and made headlines for several bombshells about her career and past relationship with Justin Timberlake. After revealing that Timberlake pressured her to get an abortion when she became pregnant with their child and later dumped her over a two-word text, the internet promptly turned on the *NSYNC singer. In a later TMZ interview, Timberlake's bandmate Lance Bass came to his defense telling fans, "Everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness Britney did, so let’s take a note from her.”
As for Robbie, her production company recently produced the new black comedy Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.