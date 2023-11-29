Jessica Simpson's 11-Year-Old Daughter Taught Her About Her 'Inner Glow'

Jessica Simpson is learning new things from her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell. During a recent interview with Footwear News Magazine, the star shared that her daughter is teaching her a thing or two about self-love.

"She is very much into the glow-up stuff, how to better yourself," Simpson told the magazine. "I had to have her explain it to me the other day, because I thought it was literally putting highlighter on her cheeks."

Simpson went on, "She said, 'Mom, no, it's your inner glow and how to glow up everything in your life.' Wow, that's a beautiful concept. If that's what you're learning on TikTok, keep going — but just know, those are all filters."

She also revealed that she's been flying to Nashville to record new music. “It’s like a retreat for me. I get to just crawl up inside my head and embrace my heart,” Simpson said. “I feel so enlightened there. Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn’t know was so natural, but it’s because I haven’t done it in so long. It’s just nice to know that I’m meeting myself back in this place, as a woman, and after going through everything that I’ve been through in my life. There’s a sense of freedom and empowerment.”

Fans can expect new music from Simpson in early 2024 and a tour to follow. The last time Simpson released a new album was in 2010 with the holiday album Happy Christmas, which featured covers of Christmas standards and original material.