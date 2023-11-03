Jessica Simpson Marks 6 Years Of Sobriety With 'Unrecognizable' Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 3, 2023
Jessica Simpson is celebrating six years of sober living! On Thursday night (November 2nd), the star took to Instagram to commemorate the impressive accomplishment by sharing an old post on her Instagram Story in which she looks unrecognizable.
The post was shared back in 2021 and featured a photo of herself from 2017 before she decided to stop drinking. At the time, Simpson had shared the photo to celebrate four years of sobriety. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore," she wrote in the caption. "I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."
Simpson continued, "I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."
I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."
Congrats to Jessica Simpson!