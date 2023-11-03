Jessica Simpson Marks 6 Years Of Sobriety With 'Unrecognizable' Photo

Jessica Simpson is celebrating six years of sober living! On Thursday night (November 2nd), the star took to Instagram to commemorate the impressive accomplishment by sharing an old post on her Instagram Story in which she looks unrecognizable.

The post was shared back in 2021 and featured a photo of herself from 2017 before she decided to stop drinking. At the time, Simpson had shared the photo to celebrate four years of sobriety. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore," she wrote in the caption. "I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."