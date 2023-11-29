Popular Georgia Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Classic Diners

Diners are more than just the perfect addition to any road trip or the setting for satiating any late-night craving for delicious food. They are also the place to go for incredible fare, like the best burgers you'll ever have, the stack of fluffy pancakes drenched in sweet syrup, or the endless cup of coffee perfect that will you up even on the longest, coldest night.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best classic diners in America, celebrating "gloriously retro" eateries with "plenty of stories to tell."

According to the site, the Georgia restaurant recognized as one of the best classic diners in the entire country is Marietta Diner, a popular 24/7 diner in Marietta serving up tasty meals perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner or anytime a craving for incredible diner food hits. It was even named the best diner in the state.

Marietta Diner is located at 306 Cobb Parkway SE South.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Just northwest of Atlanta you'll find Marietta Diner, a neon palace you may have spotted on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Not only does it look fabulous inside and out, but it's also open 24 hours a day. The menu is broad and varied, with timeless breakfast favorites, sandwiches, burgers, and a variety of Greek dishes that reflect the owner's heritage. Sweet-toothed customers scan't resist the eye-catching cake display (the baklava cheesecake is particularly divine)."

If you want to read up on more of the best classic diners around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.